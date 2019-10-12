* × Change Settings

To Live to Sing

BFI London Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 13th October 2019
new To Live to Sing poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Johnny Ma

Written by:

Johnny Ma

Produced by:

Matt Drake, Wu Xian Jian, Amanda Verhagen, Jing Wang and Vincent Wang

Starring:

Guidan Gan and Xiaoli Zhao

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Chinese

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A Sichuan Opera troupe are faced with the demolition of their theater and dissolution.

Reviews

To Live to Sing Cast

