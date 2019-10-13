* × Change Settings

General Magic

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 16th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Sarah Kerruish and Matt Maude

Written by:

Sarah Kerruish, Jonathan Key, Matt Maude, Michael Stern and Ceri Tallett

Produced by:

Claire Ferguson, Sarah Kerruish, Matt Maude and Ceri Tallett

Starring:

Tony Fadell, Andy Hertzfeld, Marc Porat, John Sculley and Megan Smith

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The ideas that dominate the tech industry and our day to day lives were born at a secretive Silicon Valley start-up called 'General Magic', which spun out of Apple in 1990 to create the first handheld personal communicator (or "smartphone"). The film combines rare archival footage with powerful honesty from the "Magicians" today, reflecting on the most influential Silicon Valley Company no one has ever heard of. Featuring legendary members of the original Macintosh team, along with the creators of the iPod, iPhone, Android and eBay.

Reviews

General Magic Cast

