You Will Be With Us In Paradise

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 16th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
Directed by:

Isaac Lock

Produced by:

Denna Cartamkhoob, Cassidy Ellis, Holly Siegel and Natalie Vrandich

Starring:

Diane von Fürstenberg, Pat Cleveland, Theo Adams, Oliviero Toscani, Joseph Arias and Philip Monaghan

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 8 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An intimate portrait of high-street entrepreneurs Janie and Stephen Schaffer as they attempt to revive the iconic fashion brand Fiorucci. In the 1970s, Fiorucci was the definition of New York's zeitgeist and a launchpad for artists such as Madonna and Keith Haring. Now, 40 years after it closed amidst financial turmoil and a turn away from the permissive culture it propagated, the Schaffers dream of recreating Fiorucci's legendary glamour. With commentary from luminaries from Fiorucci's past, 'You Will Be With Us in Paradise' follows the Schaffers in the month before their relaunch. A hysterical study of ambition, the anxiety of influence, and the shifting power of acquisition.

