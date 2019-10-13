Movie Synopsis:

An intimate portrait of high-street entrepreneurs Janie and Stephen Schaffer as they attempt to revive the iconic fashion brand Fiorucci. In the 1970s, Fiorucci was the definition of New York's zeitgeist and a launchpad for artists such as Madonna and Keith Haring. Now, 40 years after it closed amidst financial turmoil and a turn away from the permissive culture it propagated, the Schaffers dream of recreating Fiorucci's legendary glamour. With commentary from luminaries from Fiorucci's past, 'You Will Be With Us in Paradise' follows the Schaffers in the month before their relaunch. A hysterical study of ambition, the anxiety of influence, and the shifting power of acquisition.