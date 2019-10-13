* × Change Settings

4 Gits and a Guitar, Block Buster, The Movie

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 17th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
?
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Thursday 17th October 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Tom McManus

Starring:

Ricky Tomlinson, Crissy Rock, Billy Butler and Charlie Landsborough

Genres:

Documentary, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Merseyside is a troubled place for most men (of a certain age). The exception is one 'Buster Brown'. Women just adore himThe unhappy men need to banish Buster from the region.Enter 4 Gits And a Guitar They'll run him out of town! Or will they? So let the fun begin!

Reviews

4 Gits and a Guitar, Block Buster, The Movie Cast

Ricky Tomlinson

Ricky Tomlinson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Crissy Rock

Crissy Rock headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Billy Butler

Billy Butler headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Charlie Landsborough

Charlie Landsborough headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

