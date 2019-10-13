* × Change Settings

Ara Malikian. A Life Among Strings Ara Malikian: una vida entre las cuerdas

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 17th October 2019
Directed by:

Nata Moreno

Written by:

Nata Moreno

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, Music

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Ara Malikian, multifaceted violinist of Lebanese origin and Armenian roots, is like no other classical violinist you have ever seen. In this compelling documentary learn about his refugee family history and his unquestionable contribution to both classical and contemporary music. Throughout his now extensive career, Ara Malikian has succeeded in bringing music closer to all audiences, both adults as well as children. With his trademark charm and multiculturalism, he commands all genres without prejudice - from Bach to Led Zeppelin.

Recommendations

