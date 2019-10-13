* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Human Lost

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
?
new Human Lost poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 18th October 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Fuminori Kizaki

Written by:

Tow Ubukata

Starring:

Mamoru Miyano, Kana Hanazawa, Takahiro Sakurai, Jun Fukuyama, Kenichirou Matsuda and Macy Anne Johnson

Genres:

Action, Animation, Sci-Fi

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

"Mine has been a life of much shame." Tokyo, 2036 (Showa year 111): a revolution in medical treatment has conquered death... By means of internal nanomachines and the "SH.E.L.L." system whose network controls them, human beings suffer no diseases, require no treatment for injuries, and are guaranteed a 120-year lifespan, free from illness. Yet this consummate social system warps the Japanese nation in a host of ways: unresolved economic disparities, ethical decadence resulting from deathlessness, grave environmental pollution, and the "Human Lost" phenomenon, in which people themselves, disconnected from the S.H.E.L.L. network, become malformed. Japan teeters wildly between two potential futures: civilization's restoration or its destruction. Atmospheric pollution suffuses "Route 16" in the Outside-the area outside the Route 16 beltway. Youzou Oba, who lives an idle, drug-saturated life, joins Masao Horiki, a mysterious man who associates with the drag-racing gangs, on an incursion.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Human Lost is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Human Lost.

Human Lost Cast

Mamoru Miyano

Mamoru Miyano headshot

Date of Birth:

8 June 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Human Lost

Kana Hanazawa

Kana Hanazawa headshot

Date of Birth:

25 February 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Weathering With YouHuman Lost

Takahiro Sakurai

Takahiro Sakurai headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Human Lost

Jun Fukuyama

Jun Fukuyama headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Human Lost

Kenichirou Matsuda

Kenichirou Matsuda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Human Lost

Macy Anne Johnson

Macy Anne Johnson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Human Lost

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 17:34 13th October 2019