Muse

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Friday 18th October 2019
Directed by:

Candida Brady

Written by:

Candida Brady

Produced by:

Candida Brady, Titus Ogilvy and Melloney Roffe

Starring:

Alison Doody, Rupert Everett, Derek Jacobi, Caroline Goodall, Géza Röhrig and Rupert Holliday-Evans

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Luca Zeigler is considered to be one of the greatest artists of his generation. At the peak of his career, he is lauded, feted and collected by all. However, the side effects of his new found fortune and fame have left him agoraphobic, crippled by depression and battling with his demon on a daily basis. However, a chance encounter brings Luca back from the edge..the question is can he stay there.

Reviews

Muse Cast

Alison Doody

Alison Doody headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Muse

Rupert Everett

Rupert Everett headshot

Date of Birth:

29 May 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Muse

Derek Jacobi

Derek Jacobi headshot

Date of Birth:

22 October 1938

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Muse

Caroline Goodall

Caroline Goodall headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Muse

Géza Röhrig

Géza Röhrig headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Muse

Rupert Holliday-Evans

Rupert Holliday-Evans headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Muse

