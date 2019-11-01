* × Change Settings

Tommy

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
?
Tommy poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 19 cinemas on Thursday 5th December 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Ken Russell

Written by:

The Who, Ken Russell, Pete Townshend, John Entwistle and Keith Moon

Produced by:

Ken Russell and Robert Stigwood

Starring:

Oliver Reed, Ann-Margret, Roger Daltrey, Elton John, Eric Clapton, John Entwistle, Keith Moon, Paul Nicholas, Jack Nicholson, Robert Powell, Pete Townshend and Tina Turner

Genres:

Drama, Musical

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Nora Walker is told that her British fighter pilot husband is missing in action and presumed killed in World War II. On VE. Day, Nora gives birth to their son, who she names Tommy. While Tommy is an adolescent, Nora marries Frank, a shifty camp counselor. Shortly thereafter, Tommy suffers an emotionally traumatic experience associated with his father and step-father, which, based on things told to him at that time, results in him becoming deaf, dumb and blind, a situation which several people exploit for their own pleasure. As Nora tries several things to bring Tommy out of his psychosomatic disabilities, Tommy, now a young man, happens upon pinball as a stimulus. Playing by intuition, Tommy becomes a pinball master, which in turn makes him, and by association Nora and Frank, rich and famous. Nora literally shatters Tommy to his awakening, which ultimately leads to both the family's rise and downfall as people initially try to emulate Tommy's path then rebel against it.

Reviews

Tommy Cast

Oliver Reed

Oliver Reed headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Ann-Margret

Ann-Margret headshot

Date of Birth:

28 April 1941

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Roger Daltrey

Roger Daltrey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Elton John

Elton John headshot

Date of Birth:

25 March 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

John Entwistle

John Entwistle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Keith Moon

Keith Moon headshot

Date of Birth:

23 August 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Paul Nicholas

Paul Nicholas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson headshot

Date of Birth:

22 April 1937

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Robert Powell

Robert Powell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Pete Townshend

Pete Townshend headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Tina Turner

Tina Turner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 08:33 1st November 2019