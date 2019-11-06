* × Change Settings

Shooting the Mafia

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Kim Longinotto

Starring:

Letizia Battaglia

Genres:

Biography, Documentary

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Italian photographer Letizia Battaglia spends her career documenting the life and crimes of the Mafia.

