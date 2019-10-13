Movie Synopsis:

Tales From The Lodge is a fresh take on the portmanteau horror-comedy genre. An isolated lodge somewhere in England. Five old university pals, now nudging 40, gather for a weekend to scatter the ashes of their friend, Jonesy, who drowned himself in the lake three years earlier. They settle in for a fun evening, entertaining each other with stories of murders, ghosts, zombies and possessions, but as day turns to night, the gang become aware of another horror story unfolding around them - And this one is real.