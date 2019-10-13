* × Change Settings

Tales from the Lodge

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2020
?
new Tales from the Lodge poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Abigail Blackmore

Written by:

Abigail Blackmore

Produced by:

Ed Barratt and Richard Wylie

Starring:

Mackenzie Crook, Dustin Demri-Burns, Laura Fraser, Sophie Thompson, Johnny Vegas and Kelly Wenham

Genres:

Comedy, Horror

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Tales From The Lodge is a fresh take on the portmanteau horror-comedy genre. An isolated lodge somewhere in England. Five old university pals, now nudging 40, gather for a weekend to scatter the ashes of their friend, Jonesy, who drowned himself in the lake three years earlier. They settle in for a fun evening, entertaining each other with stories of murders, ghosts, zombies and possessions, but as day turns to night, the gang become aware of another horror story unfolding around them - And this one is real.

Reviews

Tales from the Lodge Cast

Mackenzie Crook

Mackenzie Crook headshot

Date of Birth:

29 September 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dustin Demri-Burns

Dustin Demri-Burns headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laura Fraser

Laura Fraser headshot

Date of Birth:

24 July 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sophie Thompson

Sophie Thompson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Johnny Vegas

Johnny Vegas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kelly Wenham

Kelly Wenham headshot

Date of Birth:

28 November 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Last update was at 10:12 13th October 2019