Parasite Gisaengchung

8.6 / 152487 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th February 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2020
Parasite poster
Contains strong bloody violence, language, sex and sex references. Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Joon-ho Bong

Written by:

Joon-ho Bong and Jin Won Han

Produced by:

Young-Hwan Jang, Joohyun Lee, Yang-kwon Moon and Kwak Sin-ae

Starring:

Kang-ho Song, Yeo-jeong Jo, So-dam Park, Woo-sik Choi, Sun-kyun Lee and Seo-joon Park

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Thriller

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

2 hours 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide indispensable luxury services while the Parks give the Kims a way out of their shabby circumstances. But this new ecosystem is fragile, and soon enough greed and class prejudice threaten to upend the Kims' newfound comfort.

Parasite Cast

Kang-ho Song

Kang-ho Song headshot

Date of Birth:

17 January 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yeo-jeong Jo

Yeo-jeong Jo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

So-dam Park

So-dam Park headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Woo-sik Choi

Woo-sik Choi headshot

Date of Birth:

26 March 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sun-kyun Lee

Sun-kyun Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Seo-joon Park

Seo-joon Park headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

