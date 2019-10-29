* × Change Settings

2040

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
?
2040 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Wednesday 6th November 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 22 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Damon Gameau

Written by:

Damon Gameau

Produced by:

Nick Batzias, Damon Gameau, Anna Kaplan and Virginia Whitwell

Starring:

Damon Gameau, Eva Lazzaro, Zoë Gameau and Davini Malcolm

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

2040 is an innovative feature documentary that looks to the future, but is vitally important NOW. Award-winning director Damon Gameau embarks on journey to explore what the future would look like by the year 2040 if we simply embraced the best solutions already available to us to improve our planet and shifted them into the mainstream. Structured as a visual letter to his 4-year-old daughter, Damon blends traditional documentary footage with dramatized sequences and high-end visual effects to create a vision board for his daughter and the planet.

2040 Cast

Last update was at 07:17 29th October 2019