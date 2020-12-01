* × Change Settings

Superintelligence

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th December 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2021
Superintelligence poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 6 cinemas on Saturday 5th December 2020 - view the list.

Directed by:

Ben Falcone

Written by:

Steve Mallory

Produced by:

Divya D'Souza

Starring:

Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Beach, Jean Smart, Brian Tyree Henry and James Corden

Genres:

Action, Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Nothing extraordinary ever happens to Carol Peters, so when she starts getting snarky backtalk from her TV, phone and microwave, she thinks she's being punk'd. Or losing her mind. In fact, the world's first super-intelligence has selected her for observation, taking over her life with a bigger, more ominous plan to take over everything. Now Carol is humanity's last chance before this artificial intelligence-with-an-attitude decides to pull the plug.

Reviews

Superintelligence Cast

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy headshot

Date of Birth:

26 August 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Bobby Cannavale

Bobby Cannavale headshot

Date of Birth:

3 May 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Michael Beach

Michael Beach headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Jean Smart

Jean Smart headshot

Date of Birth:

13 September 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

James Corden

James Corden headshot

Date of Birth:

22 August 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:24 1st December 2020