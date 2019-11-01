* × Change Settings

Ophelia

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
?
Ophelia poster
Contains strong violence, bloody images and suicide scenes. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Claire McCarthy

Written by:

Semi Chellas, Lisa Klein and William Shakespeare

Produced by:

Daniel Bobker, Sarah Curtis, Paul Hanson, Ehren Kruger, David Minkowski and Matthew Stillman

Starring:

Naomi Watts, Daisy Ridley, Clive Owen, George MacKay, Tom Felton and Daisy Head

Genres:

Drama, History, Romance, Thriller, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As a rebellious and motherless child, Ophelia is taken into Elsinore Castle by Queen Gertrude as one of her most trusted ladies-in-waiting. Soon enough, Ophelia captures the affections of the young Prince Hamlet. A passionate romance kindles between the 2 in secret as the kingdom is on the brink of war amidst its own political intrigue and betrayal. When Hamlet's father is murdered and the prince's wits begin to unravel into an insatiable quest for vengeance, Ophelia sharply navigates the rules of power in Denmark all while struggling to choose between her true love and her own life.

Reviews

Ophelia Cast

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts headshot

Date of Birth:

28 September 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Divergent Series: AscendantLarrikinsLuceOphelia

Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley headshot

Date of Birth:

10 April 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chaos WalkingOpheliaStar Wars: Episode IX

Clive Owen

Clive Owen headshot

Date of Birth:

3 October 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ophelia

George MacKay

George MacKay headshot

Date of Birth:

13 March 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Guide to Second Date SexOphelia

Tom Felton

Tom Felton headshot

Date of Birth:

22 September 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sheep & WolvesOphelia

Daisy Head

Daisy Head headshot

Date of Birth:

1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ophelia

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:33 1st November 2019