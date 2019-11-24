* × Change Settings

The Kingmaker

7.5 / 52 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th December 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2020
?
The Kingmaker poster
Contains images of real dead bodies and references to sexual violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 13th December 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 20th January 2020.

Directed by:

Lauren Greenfield

Written by:

Lauren Greenfield

Produced by:

Jennifer Craig Kobzik, Frank Evers and Lauren Greenfield

Starring:

Imelda Marcos, Imee Marcos, Andres Bautista and Ferdinand Marcos Jr

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Centered on the indomitable character of Imelda Marcos, The Kingmaker examines, with intimate access, the Marcos family's improbable return to power in the Philippines. The film explores the disturbing legacy of the Marcos regime and chronicles Imelda's present-day push to help her son, Bongbong, win the vice-presidency. To this end, Imelda confidently rewrites her family's history of corruption, replacing it with a narrative of a matriarch's extravagant love for her country. In an age when fake news manipulates elections, Imelda's comeback story serves as a dark fairy tale.

Reviews

The Kingmaker Cast

