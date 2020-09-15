* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Bill & Ted Face the Music Bill & Ted 3

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 23rd September 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2021
?
Bill & Ted Face the Music poster
Contains mild bad language and fantasy violence. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 2 cinemas today - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 322 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Dean Parisot

Written by:

Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon

Produced by:

David Haring, David Hillary, Steve Ponce and Ashley Waldron

Starring:

Keanu Reeves, Samara Weaving, Jillian Bell, Anthony Carrigan, Kristen Schaal, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor and Alex Winter

Genres:

Comedy, Music, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Once told they'd save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, 2 would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Bill & Ted Face the Music is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Bill & Ted Face the Music Cast

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves headshot

Date of Birth:

2 September 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the RunJohn Wick: Chapter 4Bill & Ted Face the MusicThe Matrix 4

Samara Weaving

Samara Weaving headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Jillian Bell

Jillian Bell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Anthony Carrigan

Anthony Carrigan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

FatherhoodBill & Ted Face the Music

Kristen Schaal

Kristen Schaal headshot

Date of Birth:

24 January 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bob's Burgers: The MovieBill & Ted Face the Music

Jayma Mays

Jayma Mays headshot

Date of Birth:

16 July 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Holland Taylor

Holland Taylor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Alex Winter

Alex Winter headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:21 15th September 2020