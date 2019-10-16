* × Change Settings

Solidarity

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
?
new Solidarity poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Friday 18th October 2019. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 30th October 2019.

Directed by:

Lucy Parker

Written by:

Lucy Parker

Produced by:

Kate Parker and Lucy Parker

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Solidarity is about the secretive methods used against UK activists and trade unionists. Blacklisted construction workers and activists spied on by the police share their ongoing struggles. Blacklisting in the UK construction industry impacted thousands of workers who were labeled 'troublemakers' for speaking out and secretively denied employment. Activists uncovered alarming links between workplace blacklisting and undercover policing. Solidarity attentively follows meetings between activists and law students, brought together for the film, revealing the determination of a community working together to find a route to justice. The debut feature length film by artist filmmaker Lucy Parker it has been made alongside and features members of Blacklist Support Group, core participants in Undercover Policing Inquiry, and members of other campaigning groups.

Reviews

Last update was at 07:05 16th October 2019