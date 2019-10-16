* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Stitches Savovi

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Friday 18th October 2019
new Stitches poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Cambridge Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Miroslav Terzic

Written by:

Elma Tataragic

Produced by:

Amra Baksic Camo, Adis Djapo, Uliks Fehmiu, Milena Garfield and Zdenka Gold

Starring:

Snezana Bogdanovic, Marko Bacovic, Jovana Stojiljkovic, Vesna Trivalic, Dragana Varagic and Pavle Cemerikic

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

Serbian

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Stitches combines elements of thriller and melodrama, and deals with the story of newborn babies abducted from hospitals, which has been a hot social issue in Serbia recently. The script penned by Elma Tataragic tells the story of woman who firmly believes that her newborn baby was stolen from her more than 20 years ago, while she was told that her baby died.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Stitches.

Stitches Cast

Snezana Bogdanovic

Snezana Bogdanovic headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Stitches

Marko Bacovic

Marko Bacovic headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Stitches

Jovana Stojiljkovic

Jovana Stojiljkovic headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Stitches

Vesna Trivalic

Vesna Trivalic headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Stitches

Dragana Varagic

Dragana Varagic headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Stitches

Pavle Cemerikic

Pavle Cemerikic headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Stitches

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:05 16th October 2019