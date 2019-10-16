* × Change Settings

The Art of Self-Defense

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
?
new The Art of Self-Defense poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 18th October 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 24th October 2019.

Directed by:

Riley Stearns

Written by:

Riley Stearns

Produced by:

Camille Bertrand, Lisa Ciuffetti, Andrew Kortschak, Walter Kortschak, Cody Ryder and Stephanie Whonsetler

Starring:

Jesse Eisenberg, Alessandro Nivola, Imogen Poots, Steve Terada, Phillip Andre Botello and Caroline Amiguet

Genres:

Comedy, Crime, Drama, Mystery, Sport, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After he's attacked on the street at night by a roving motorcycle gang, timid bookkeeper Casey joins a neighborhood karate studio to learn how to protect himself. Under the watchful eye of a charismatic instructor, Sensei, and hardcore brown belt Anna, Casey gains a newfound sense of confidence for the first time in his life. But when he attends Sensei's mysterious night classes, he discovers a sinister world of fraternity, brutality and hyper-masculinity, presenting a journey that places him squarely in the sights of his enigmatic new mentor.

Reviews

The Art of Self-Defense Cast

Jesse Eisenberg

Jesse Eisenberg headshot

Date of Birth:

5 October 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¼" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Art of Self-DefenseJustice League Part TwoJustice League Part TwoZombieland: Double Tap

Alessandro Nivola

Alessandro Nivola headshot

Date of Birth:

28 June 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Many Saints of NewarkThe Art of Self-Defense

Imogen Poots

Imogen Poots headshot

Date of Birth:

3 June 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Black ChristmasThe Art of Self-Defense

Steve Terada

Steve Terada headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Art of Self-Defense

Phillip Andre Botello

Phillip Andre Botello headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Art of Self-Defense

Caroline Amiguet

Caroline Amiguet headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Art of Self-Defense

Last update was at 07:05 16th October 2019