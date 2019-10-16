* × Change Settings

(Nie)znajomi

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 19th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
Contains strong language and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 18 cinemas on Friday 25th October 2019. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 27th October 2019.

Directed by:

Tadeusz Sliwa

Written by:

Filippo Bologna, Paolo Costella, Paolo Genovese, Wojciech Kosma, Paola Mammini, Rolando Ravello, Katarzyna Sarnowska and Tadeusz Sliwa

Produced by:

Miroslaw Blaszczyk, Monika Janas, Stanislaw Janowski, Boguslaw Kisielewski, Kuba Kosma, Marek Maslanka, Agnieszka Odorowicz, Dawid Podsiadlo, Katarzyna Sarnowska, Kasia Smutniak, Maciej Stec, Borys Szyc, Nina Terentiew, Piotr Walter and Maciej Woc

Starring:

Maja Ostaszewska, Lukasz Simlat, Aleksandra Domanska, Michal Zurawski, Kasia Smutniak and Tomasz Kot

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

(Nie)znajomi Cast

Maja Ostaszewska

Date of Birth:

Lukasz Simlat

Date of Birth:

11 December 1977

Real Name:

Aleksandra Domanska

Date of Birth:

Michal Zurawski

Date of Birth:

Kasia Smutniak

Date of Birth:

Tomasz Kot

Date of Birth:

6' 6¼" (1.99 m)

Last update was at 07:05 16th October 2019