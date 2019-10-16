* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Berlin Bouncer

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 19th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
?
new Berlin Bouncer poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 19th October 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

David Dietl

Written by:

David Dietl

Produced by:

Katharina Bergfeld and Martin Heisler

Starring:

Sven Marquardt, Frank Künster and Smiley Baldwin

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An exciting piece of Berlin's cultural history from the time of the fall of the Berlin Wall to the vibrant present.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Berlin Bouncer is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Berlin Bouncer.

Berlin Bouncer Cast

Sven Marquardt

Sven Marquardt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Berlin Bouncer

Frank Künster

Frank Künster headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Berlin Bouncer

Smiley Baldwin

Smiley Baldwin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Berlin Bouncer

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:05 16th October 2019