* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Distances Les distàncies

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 19th October 2019
new Distances poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Cambridge Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Elena Trapé

Written by:

Josan Hatero, Miguel Ibáñez Monroy and Elena Trapé

Produced by:

Marta Ramírez

Starring:

Alexandra Jiménez, Miki Esparbé, Isak Férriz, Bruno Sevilla, Maria Ribera and Saskia Rosendahl

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Catalan

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Four old friends from the university times travel from Barcelona to Berlin to meet Álex Comas, the other friend of the bunch who moved Germany years ago. They are Olivia, a woman pregnant of seven months of her first baby; Guille and Anna, a longtime couple with problems after she was fired and doesn't find a new job; and the naive Eloi, who despite to have work moved to his parents' house after to lose his own by the debts. Arriving the Friday to spend three days remembering old times in order to celebrate with Comas during a full weekend his 35th birthday that it will be the Sunday, the own Comas is surprised by the unexpected visit of the group, but soon the things complicate between them: in their first talks emerge contradictions and conflicts by their different lives and personal situations, and at the end of the night a taciturn and depressive Comas, taking advantage a boys date to drink in a night pub with Guille and Eloi, leaves the pub and misses in the city unable to stay.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Distances.

Distances Cast

Alexandra Jiménez

Alexandra Jiménez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4¼" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Distances

Miki Esparbé

Miki Esparbé headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Distances

Isak Férriz

Isak Férriz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Distances

Bruno Sevilla

Bruno Sevilla headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Distances

Maria Ribera

Maria Ribera headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Distances

Saskia Rosendahl

Saskia Rosendahl headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

RelativityDistances

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:05 16th October 2019