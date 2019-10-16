* × Change Settings

Domestique Domestik

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 19th October 2019
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Adam Sedlák

Written by:

Adam Sedlák

Produced by:

Jakub Jíra and Ivan Ostrochovský

Starring:

Tereza Hofová, Jirí Konvalinka, Miroslav Hanus and Tomás Bambusek

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Czech

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Top cyclist Roman has had enough of serving as a domestique, a bicycle racer who sacrifices for the team. And since strenuous training and a strict regimen don't lead to the type of performance he longs for, he sets up an oxygen tent at home. His obsession with having a sports career, however, renders him oblivious to his wife Sarlota's desire to have a baby.

Domestique Cast

