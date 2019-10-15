Movie Synopsis:

YouTube superstar DanTDM is bringing his show "DanTDM Presents The Contest" to your local cinema. "DanTDM Presents The Contest" is an interactive in-cinema event that provides you, Dan's fans, with an engaging gaming experience and immersive story.



Every 1000 years, an inter-dimensional organisation called The E-Federation visits a different dimension to put on The Contest, a huge gaming competition that takes place between three Tribes, all battling for victory. This year, The E-Federation has chosen Earth to hold The Contest and invited DanTDM to be the Host and Marshal. Which Tribe will you join and can you help them win The Contest? Will it be the Arktikan Tribe? The Talonian Tribe? Or the Arborean Tribe? Make sure to wear your Tribe colours. Go to http://dantdmshop.com to buy your official Contest Tribe kit in advance of the big event.



Get ready to find out about your Tribe, discover ways you can get involved in order to help support your Tribe and expect a few surprises along the way too! Who will overcome adversity and raise the Mega Cup as the winner of The Contest?



This event has been specially created for a worldwide cinema audience and this will be the only chance for you, Dan's fans, to see it!