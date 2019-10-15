* × Change Settings

DanTDM Presents The Contest

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 2nd November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2020
new DanTDM Presents The Contest poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

James Kermack

Written by:

James Kermack

Starring:

Daniel Middleton

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

YouTube superstar DanTDM is bringing his show "DanTDM Presents The Contest" to your local cinema. "DanTDM Presents The Contest" is an interactive in-cinema event that provides you, Dan's fans, with an engaging gaming experience and immersive story.

Every 1000 years, an inter-dimensional organisation called The E-Federation visits a different dimension to put on The Contest, a huge gaming competition that takes place between three Tribes, all battling for victory. This year, The E-Federation has chosen Earth to hold The Contest and invited DanTDM to be the Host and Marshal. Which Tribe will you join and can you help them win The Contest? Will it be the Arktikan Tribe? The Talonian Tribe? Or the Arborean Tribe? Make sure to wear your Tribe colours. Go to http://dantdmshop.com to buy your official Contest Tribe kit in advance of the big event.

Get ready to find out about your Tribe, discover ways you can get involved in order to help support your Tribe and expect a few surprises along the way too! Who will overcome adversity and raise the Mega Cup as the winner of The Contest?

This event has been specially created for a worldwide cinema audience and this will be the only chance for you, Dan's fans, to see it!

Reviews

DanTDM Presents The Contest Cast

Daniel Middleton

Daniel Middleton headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Recommendations

