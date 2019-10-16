* × Change Settings

Wild Amsterdam

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 19th October 2019
Directed by:

Mark Verkerk

Written by:

Mark Verkerk

Produced by:

Ignas van Schaick

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

"You see it, only once you know it." - Johan Cruijff Wild Amsterdam is a wildlife feature film with a difference - it explores one of Europe's most vibrant and dynamic cities through the eyes of its wilder inhabitants.

Reviews

