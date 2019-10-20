* × Change Settings

Buddha in Africa

7.7 / 11 votes

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 20th October 2019
new Buddha in Africa poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown at Cambridge Film Festival on 20th October 2019.
Directed by:

Nicole Schafer

Starring:

Enock Alu

Genres:

Biography, Documentary

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A Malawian boy, raised in a Buddhist orphanage, struggles to retain his cultural identity.

Reviews

Buddha in Africa Cast

Enock Alu

Enock Alu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Buddha in Africa

Last update was at 06:28 21st October 2019