Eureka Seven Hi-evolution: Anemone Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution 2

7.3 / 13 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 20th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
?
new Eureka Seven Hi-evolution: Anemone poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown in UK cinemas on 20th October 2019.
Directed by:

Tomoki Kyôda

Genres:

Action, Animation, Sci-Fi

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Seven years after her father died in battle, Anemone finds herself on the same battlefield where he fell.

