Wilcox

5.5 / 35 votes

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 20th October 2019
new Wilcox poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Thursday 24th October 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Denis Côté

Written by:

Denis Côté

Produced by:

Denis Côté, Andreas Mendritzki, Annie St-Pierre and Aonan Yang

Starring:

Guillaume Tremblay

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 6 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Wilcox exists outside the norm. Deserter, delinquent, or survivalist, he quietly roams, looking to put down roots or for what could simply be called freedom.

Reviews

Wilcox Cast

Guillaume Tremblay

Guillaume Tremblay headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wilcox

