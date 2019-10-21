* × Change Settings

7.7 / 80 votes

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Monday 21st October 2019
new Homeward poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 23rd October 2019.

Directed by:

Nariman Aliev

Written by:

Nariman Aliev, Novruz Hikmet and Marysia Nikitiuk

Produced by:

Vladimir Yatsenko

Starring:

Akhtem Seitablaev, Remzi Bilyalov, Dariya Barihashvili, Viktor Zhdanov, Veronika Lukyanenko and Akmal Gurezov

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Tatar

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Having lost the elder son on the war, Mustafa has to transfer his dead body to the homeland - Crimea. During this long and challenging trip, Mustafa tries to solve the innumerable problems and to find a common language with his younger son. On the way back home, the youngster becomes a man, finds his inner core and understands who he is. At the same time, the father learns to admit his mistakes and apologize for them. Having lost the one they both loved, the father and the son grow genuinely close to each other.

Homeward Cast

Akhtem Seitablaev

Akhtem Seitablaev headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Homeward

Remzi Bilyalov

Remzi Bilyalov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Homeward

Dariya Barihashvili

Dariya Barihashvili headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Homeward

Viktor Zhdanov

Viktor Zhdanov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Homeward

Veronika Lukyanenko

Veronika Lukyanenko headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Homeward

Akmal Gurezov

Akmal Gurezov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Homeward

