Movie Synopsis:

Having lost the elder son on the war, Mustafa has to transfer his dead body to the homeland - Crimea. During this long and challenging trip, Mustafa tries to solve the innumerable problems and to find a common language with his younger son. On the way back home, the youngster becomes a man, finds his inner core and understands who he is. At the same time, the father learns to admit his mistakes and apologize for them. Having lost the one they both loved, the father and the son grow genuinely close to each other.