* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Up From The Streets: New Orleans: The City of Music

Unrated

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Monday 21st October 2019
new Up From The Streets: New Orleans: The City of Music poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 22nd October 2019.

Directed by:

Michael Murphy

Written by:

Michael Murphy

Produced by:

Robin Blanchard, Cilista Eberle, Michael Frierson, John Gaydon, Blue Resnick and Jeff Resnick

Starring:

Terence Blanchard, Bruce Sunpie Barnes, Germaine Bazzle, Quint Davis, Ben Jaffe, Branford Marsalis Quartet, Wynton Marsalis, Robert Plant and Sting

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The history of the city is distinct from any other in the US. The music created here became a powerful form of expression of the joys and sorrows of life. The film looks at the evolution of New Orleans music and how it has reflected the culture and times in which it was created. From the drumming by free people of color and enslaved Africans at Congo Square, to the explosion of musical styles that can still be heard on the streets of the city, the power of music to change lives is evident. Personal reflections by New Orleans' musicians, commentary by national and international musicians along with archival and newly filmed performances, paint the picture of "this city of music". The sounds and rhythms of New Orleans were the foundation of American music and continue to carry the torch of a liberating expression into the future.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Up From The Streets: New Orleans: The City of Music.

Up From The Streets: New Orleans: The City of Music Cast

Terence Blanchard

Terence Blanchard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Up From The Streets: New Orleans: The City of Music

Bruce Sunpie Barnes

Bruce Sunpie Barnes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Up From The Streets: New Orleans: The City of Music

Germaine Bazzle

Germaine Bazzle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Up From The Streets: New Orleans: The City of Music

Quint Davis

Quint Davis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Up From The Streets: New Orleans: The City of Music

Ben Jaffe

Ben Jaffe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Up From The Streets: New Orleans: The City of Music

Branford Marsalis Quartet

Branford Marsalis Quartet headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Up From The Streets: New Orleans: The City of Music

Wynton Marsalis

Wynton Marsalis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Up From The Streets: New Orleans: The City of Music

Robert Plant

Robert Plant headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Up From The Streets: New Orleans: The City of Music

Sting

Sting headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Up From The Streets: New Orleans: The City of Music

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:28 21st October 2019