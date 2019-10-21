* × Change Settings

The Two Popes

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 22nd October 2019
new The Two Popes poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Cambridge Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Fernando Meirelles

Written by:

Anthony McCarten

Produced by:

Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin and Tracey Seaward

Starring:

Jonathan Pryce, Anthony Hopkins, Juan Minujín, Sidney Cole, Thomas D Williams and Federico Torre

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Latin

Runtime:

2 hours 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An intimate story of one of the most dramatic transitions of power in the last 2,000 years. Frustrated with the direction of the church, Cardinal Bergoglio requests permission to retire in 2012 from Pope Benedict. Instead, facing scandal and self-doubt, the introspective Pope Benedict summons his harshest critic and future successor to Rome to reveal a secret that would shake the foundations of the Catholic Church. Behind Vatican walls, a struggle commences between both tradition and progress, guilt and forgiveness, as these two very different men confront their pasts in order to find common ground and forge a future for a billion followers around the world. Inspired by true events.

Reviews

The Two Popes Cast

Jonathan Pryce

Jonathan Pryce headshot

Date of Birth:

1 June 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Two Popes

Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins headshot

Date of Birth:

31 December 1937

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Two Popes

Juan Minujín

Juan Minujín headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Two Popes

Sidney Cole

Sidney Cole headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Two Popes

Thomas D Williams

Thomas D Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Two Popes

Federico Torre

Federico Torre headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Two Popes

