Lost Lives

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 23rd October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
?
new Lost Lives poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 32 cinemas on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 30th October 2019.

Directed by:

Dermot Lavery Michael Hewitt, Michael Hewitt and Dermot Lavery

Produced by:

Michael Hewitt and Dermot Lavery

Starring:

Kenneth Branagh, Roma Downey, Ciarán Hinds, Martin McCann, James Nesbitt and Stephen Rea

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lost Lives is a major cinematic film inspired by the book of the same name. A book that, uniquely, records the circumstances of every man, woman and child who died in a conflict - the Northern Irish 'Troubles.' There are over 3700 entries in the book. Over 3700 lost lives. Featuring an elegiac combination of high-end cinematography, a full orchestral score and readings from the book by an ensemble cast of leading Irish actors, the film is a requiem. A reminder that war is hell.

Reviews

Lost Lives Cast

Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh headshot

Date of Birth:

10 December 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Death on the NileTenetLost Lives

Roma Downey

Roma Downey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lost Lives

Ciarán Hinds

Ciarán Hinds headshot

Date of Birth:

9 February 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lost Lives

Martin McCann

Martin McCann headshot

Date of Birth:

20 July 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lost Lives

James Nesbitt

James Nesbitt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lost Lives

Stephen Rea

Stephen Rea headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lost Lives

Last update was at 06:28 21st October 2019