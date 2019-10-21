Lost Lives is a major cinematic film inspired by the book of the same name. A book that, uniquely, records the circumstances of every man, woman and child who died in a conflict - the Northern Irish 'Troubles.' There are over 3700 entries in the book. Over 3700 lost lives. Featuring an elegiac combination of high-end cinematography, a full orchestral score and readings from the book by an ensemble cast of leading Irish actors, the film is a requiem. A reminder that war is hell.
10 December 1960
Unknown
5' 9½" (1.77 m)
Death on the NileTenetLost Lives
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Lost Lives
9 February 1953
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
Lost Lives
20 July 1983
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Lost Lives
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Lost Lives
Unknown
Unknown
5' 10½" (1.79 m)
Lost Lives