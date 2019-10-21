* × Change Settings

Scarborough

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 23rd October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
In 1 cinema on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 26th October 2019.

Directed by:

Barnaby Southcombe

Written by:

Fiona Evans and Barnaby Southcombe

Produced by:

Christopher Granier-Deferre, Barnaby Southcombe and Ross Williams

Starring:

Jessica Barden, Jordan Bolger, Edward Hogg, Jodhi May, Daniel York and Heather Atkinson

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

At the Grand Hotel in Scarborough overlooking the North Sea, first Liz and then Aiden receive the keys of the respective rooms, declaring to be alone but finding themselves, in the space of a trip in the elevator, each one clinging to a younger lover. Over the course of a weekend, two love stories intersect and merge, forbidden and marked, mirroring one another. The couples' game is balanced, with Liz and Aiden both teachers struggling with both intense and problematic loves for sixteen-year-old Daz and Beth. Overflowing with vital ingenuity, the two boys represent a romantic and sensual ideal that begs to be lived, but at the same time requires to be hidden from prying eyes: there is not only age to complicate things, but the fact that every couple is composed of teacher and student. Liz is lithe and luminous as a 45 year-old teacher in love with her muscular pupil Daz, whose puppy-like naive enthusiasm could clearly wane. They've only actually spent 22 hours together during their.

Scarborough Cast

Jessica Barden

Jessica Barden headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scarborough

Jordan Bolger

Jordan Bolger headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scarborough

Edward Hogg

Edward Hogg headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Good Woman Is Hard to FindScarborough

Jodhi May

Jodhi May headshot

Date of Birth:

8 May 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scarborough

Daniel York

Daniel York headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scarborough

Heather Atkinson

Heather Atkinson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scarborough

