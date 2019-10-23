* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Mutant Blast

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Friday 25th October 2019
new Mutant Blast poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At IFI Horrorthon. Show listing.

Directed by:

Fernando Alle

Written by:

Fernando Alle, Adrián Cardona and Alex Duda

Produced by:

Fernando Alle, Michael Herz and Lloyd Kaufman

Starring:

Pedro Barão Dias, Maria Leite, Joaquim Guerreiro, João Vilas, Mário Oliveira and Clemente Santos

Genres:

Action, Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi

Language:

Portuguese

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Maria, a fearless soldier, and TS-347, a man with superhuman strength, are being pursued by a military cell responsible for scientific experiments that have resulted in a zombie apocalypse. On the way, they will meet Pedro, a man with few ambitions and a great hangover. Together, they will try to escape to a safe place, but complications will cross their paths in the form of a nuclear bomb.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Mutant Blast.

Mutant Blast Cast

Pedro Barão Dias

Pedro Barão Dias headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mutant Blast

Maria Leite

Maria Leite headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mutant Blast

Joaquim Guerreiro

Joaquim Guerreiro headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mutant Blast

João Vilas

João Vilas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mutant Blast

Mário Oliveira

Mário Oliveira headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mutant Blast

Clemente Santos

Clemente Santos headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mutant Blast

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:49 23rd October 2019