Jesus Is King

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2020
In 14 cinemas on Friday 25th October 2019. Last showing on Thursday 31st October 2019.

Directed by:

Nick Knight

Starring:

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West and Ray Romulus

Genre:

Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Filmed in the summer of 2019, "Jesus Is King" brings Kanye West's famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell's never-before-seen installation in Arizona's Painted Desert. Shot on IMAX cameras, this one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with new music from his forthcoming album "Jesus Is King".

Reviews

Jesus Is King Cast

Kanye West

Kanye West headshot

Date of Birth:

8 June 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jesus Is King

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West headshot

Date of Birth:

21 October 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jesus Is King

Ray Romulus

Ray Romulus headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jesus Is King

