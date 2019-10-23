* × Change Settings

Rona, Azim's Mother Rona, Madar-e Azim

UK Iranian Film Festival Release Date

Friday 25th October 2019
Directed by:

Jamshid Mahmoudi

Written by:

Jamshid Mahmoudi

Produced by:

Navid Mahmoudi

Starring:

Mohsen Tanabandeh, Mojtaba Pirzadeh, Fatemeh Hosseini, Fereshteh Hosseini, Fatemeh Mirzaei and Alireza Ostadi

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Azim, an afghan refugee, who works at the municipality at night, lives in Tehran along with his family. Being the head of entire family and as the eldest brother, he arranges for his brother Faroogh, and his family along with their mother to be smuggled into Germany. But at the last moments Faroogh, shamefully makes his decision known to Azim that he's not going to take their mother who is very attached to her grandchildren. Azim who feels lonely and is furious, accidentally finds out that his mother is in dire need of a kidney transplant, otherwise she'll die in 2 months. During his search for a donor, he discovers that Iranians are not legally permitted to donate their organs to foreigners and he is the only donor although the doctor recommends him seriously not to do so. Now, he has to choose between his own life and his mother's whom he has always claimed as the most important one in his life.

