She Never Died

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Friday 25th October 2019
Directed by:

Audrey Cummings

Written by:

Jason Krawczyk

Produced by:

Zach Hagen, Bill Marks, Jennifer Mesich and Dan Peel

Starring:

Olunike Adeliyi, Peter MacNeill, Kiana Madeira, Michelle Nolden, Noah Dalton Danby and Edsson Morales

Genres:

Action, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lacey, a socially detached loner is cursed with immortality and a never-ending tedium of existence. In her attempts to keep her compulsions in check, she seeks out the darkest souls humanity has to offer. Lacey must now face her own inner demons while simultaneously finding her next meal.

Reviews

She Never Died Cast

