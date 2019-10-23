* × Change Settings

Making Monsters

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 26th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2020
?
new Making Monsters poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 26th October 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Justin Harding and Rob Brunner

Written by:

Justin Harding

Produced by:

Sean Buckley, Justin Harding and Jarrett Siddall

Starring:

Jonathan Craig, Alana Elmer, Peter Higginson, Tim Loden and Jarrett Siddall

Genres:

Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Making Monsters Cast

Jonathan Craig

Jonathan Craig headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Making Monsters

Alana Elmer

Alana Elmer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Making Monsters

Peter Higginson

Peter Higginson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Making Monsters

Tim Loden

Tim Loden headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Making Monsters

Jarrett Siddall

Jarrett Siddall headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Making Monsters

