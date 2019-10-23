* × Change Settings

Outback

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 26th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2020
new Outback poster
Directed by:

Mike Green

Written by:

Mike Green and Brien Kelly

Produced by:

Mike Green and Julie Kneebone

Starring:

Kym Cramp, Brendan Donoghue, Lauren Lofberg, Taylor Wiese and Jim Winton Porter

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

American high school sweethearts, Wade and Lisa, travel Down Under to experience nature at its finest. But their vacation gets off to a rocky start when Lisa rejects Wade's marriage proposal on the flight over. As their relationship strains, they head inland to Uluru. On remote dirt roads, their GPS plays-up and they find themselves stranded and ill- prepared. With only each other to rely on, the two are driven to extremes in order to stay alive in the harsh and unforgiving Australian Outback.

Reviews

