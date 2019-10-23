American high school sweethearts, Wade and Lisa, travel Down Under to experience nature at its finest. But their vacation gets off to a rocky start when Lisa rejects Wade's marriage proposal on the flight over. As their relationship strains, they head inland to Uluru. On remote dirt roads, their GPS plays-up and they find themselves stranded and ill- prepared. With only each other to rely on, the two are driven to extremes in order to stay alive in the harsh and unforgiving Australian Outback.
Outback
Outback
Outback
Outback
