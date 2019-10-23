* × Change Settings

The Footballest Los futbolísimos

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 26th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2020
?
new The Footballest poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 26th October 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Miguel Ángel Lamata

Written by:

Roberto Santiago, Pablo Fernández Vázquez, Miguel Ángel Lamata and Alvaro Ron

Produced by:

Fernando de Miguel, Gustavo Ferrada, Mercedes Gamero, Mikel Lejarza and José Alberto Sánchez

Starring:

Julio Bohigas-Couto, Milene Mayer, Marcos Milara, Iker Castiñeira, Daniel Crego and Roberto Rodríguez

Genres:

Adventure, Comedy, Sport

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Paco is a 11 years-old boy nicknamed Pakete after failing five penalty kicks in five games consecutively who lives in the town of Soto Alto with his parents, patrol police Emilio and antiquarian/passionate soccer lover Juana, and with his teen older brother Víctor. Member of the Soto Alto's school soccer team with his friends Camuñas, Tomeo, Marilyn, Angustias, Ocho, Toni and Anita, and trained by the good-intention but incompetent coaches Felipe and Alicia, Pakete's life worsen after his classroom partner and beauty neighbor Helena (who secretly is Pakete's love interest) joins to the team: Laura, Anita's mother and school's vice-principal, hates the soccer and she wants undo the team to change it by a child chorus if the team downgrades to a lower category; in addition, Helena's parents are filing for divorce and if the team misses, Helena's father will get the custody and take her away. Trying to win the remaining soccer games to save the situation, in one of them the referee fall.

