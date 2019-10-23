* × Change Settings

The Perished

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Sunday 27th October 2019
new The Perished poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Paddy Murphy

Written by:

Paddy Murphy

Produced by:

Barry Fahy, Vachn Gill, Marie Hourigan, Paddy Murphy and Aaron Walsh

Starring:

Conor Lambert, Fiach Kunz, Brian O'Regan, Paul Fitzgerald, Lisa Tyrrell and Stephen Tubridy

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dealing with a pregnancy termination in Ireland has been hard for Sarah Dekker. Shunned by her religious zealot family and after also breaking up with her unforgiving boyfriend, she travels to a sympathetic friend's house in the country to recover. But unbeknownst to her the provincial pile sits atop a mass grave of unwanted babies and their lost, confused spirits want to be reborn. Feeding on guilt and remorse the spirits need a mother. And they just might have found one in Sarah.

Reviews

The Perished Cast

Conor Lambert

