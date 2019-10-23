The Perished

Dealing with a pregnancy termination in Ireland has been hard for Sarah Dekker. Shunned by her religious zealot family and after also breaking up with her unforgiving boyfriend, she travels to a sympathetic friend's house in the country to recover. But unbeknownst to her the provincial pile sits atop a mass grave of unwanted babies and their lost, confused spirits want to be reborn. Feeding on guilt and remorse the spirits need a mother. And they just might have found one in Sarah.
