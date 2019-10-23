* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Silent Revolution Das schweigende Klassenzimmer

Discovery Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 27th October 2019
new The Silent Revolution poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Discovery Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Lars Kraume

Written by:

Dietrich Garstka and Lars Kraume

Produced by:

Miriam Düssel, Susanne Freyer, Kalle Friz, Isabel Hund and Thomas Kufus

Starring:

Leonard Scheicher, Tom Gramenz, Lena Klenke, Isaiah Michalski, Jonas Dassler and Nora Labisch

Genres:

Drama, History

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An entire classroom of twelfth graders in the Communist-controlled German Democratic Republic is traumatized when they discover what is really happening during the Hungarian Uprising of 1956. This forbidden information brings them into conflict with the school and government authorities, and only by sticking together can they save one or all members of the class from persecution. Family ties are also called into question.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Silent Revolution.

The Silent Revolution Cast

Leonard Scheicher

Leonard Scheicher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Silent Revolution

Tom Gramenz

Tom Gramenz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Silent Revolution

Lena Klenke

Lena Klenke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Silent Revolution

Isaiah Michalski

Isaiah Michalski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Silent Revolution

Jonas Dassler

Jonas Dassler headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Golden GloveThe Silent Revolution

Nora Labisch

Nora Labisch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Silent Revolution

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:49 23rd October 2019