Porno

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Monday 28th October 2019
Directed by:

Keola Racela

Written by:

Matt Black and Laurence Vannicelli

Produced by:

Chris Cole and Sarah Seulki Oh

Starring:

Evan Daves, Jillian Mueller, Katelyn Pearce, Bill Phillips, Peter Reznikoff and Larry Saperstein

Genres:

Comedy, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Abe is a burgeoning perv with a guilty conscience. Todd is Abe's spazzed out BFF and partner in grime. Chaz is a girl with a boy's name who hides her feelings behind a thick layer of goth eyeliner. Ricky is the star jock with a secret in his pants he dare not expose. What these uptight dweebs could never have guessed is that the wholesome movie theater they work at used to have a lot more than just gum stuck to the seats. When a remnant of the theater's porno past surfaces, the kids are visited by a sex demon that gives them a taste of the dark side.

Reviews

