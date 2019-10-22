Movie Synopsis:

Abe is a burgeoning perv with a guilty conscience. Todd is Abe's spazzed out BFF and partner in grime. Chaz is a girl with a boy's name who hides her feelings behind a thick layer of goth eyeliner. Ricky is the star jock with a secret in his pants he dare not expose. What these uptight dweebs could never have guessed is that the wholesome movie theater they work at used to have a lot more than just gum stuck to the seats. When a remnant of the theater's porno past surfaces, the kids are visited by a sex demon that gives them a taste of the dark side.