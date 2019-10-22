* × Change Settings

Turkish Ice-cream Türk Isi Dondurma

UK Iranian Film Festival Release Date

Monday 28th October 2019
new Turkish Ice-cream poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Turkish Ice-cream is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Can Ulkay

Written by:

Gurkan Tanyas

Produced by:

Caglar Ercan, Evrim Sanal and Mustafa Uslu

Starring:

Ali Atay, Erkan Kolçak Köstendil, Sebnem Bozoklu, Will Thorp, Marleen Mathews and Tristan Alexander

Genres:

Drama, History, War

Language:

Turkish

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The two Turks went to Australia. They provide their livelihood by selling ice-cream with a wheelbarrow and camel show in festivals. In 1915 they learned that there was a war in the country. They decide to go to Çanakkale. However, the authorities do not allow them to leave the island. At that time, propaganda against the Ottoman Empire in Australia began to be made. They learn that the British are distributing leaflets to recruit soldiers in Australia. And they decide to give their struggle in Australia.

Turkish Ice-cream Cast

Last update was at 12:19 22nd October 2019