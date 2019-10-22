* × Change Settings

Western Stars

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 28th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2020
?
new Western Stars poster
Contains infrequent mild bad language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Bruce Springsteen and Thom Zimny

Produced by:

Barbara Carr, Jon Landau, George Travis and Thom Zimny

Starring:

Bruce Springsteen

Genres:

Documentary, Western

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Live concert performance of Bruce Springsteen singing songs from his album 'Western Stars.

Reviews

Western Stars Cast

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Western Stars

