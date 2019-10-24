* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

One Step Behind the Seraphim

Romanian Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 27th October 2019
new One Step Behind the Seraphim poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when One Step Behind the Seraphim is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Daniel Sandu

Written by:

Daniel Sandu

Produced by:

Ioana Draghici and Ada Solomon

Starring:

Stefan Iancu, Vlad Ivanov, Toto Dumitrescu, Cristian Bota, Iulia Alexandra Dinu and Ali Amir

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Romanian

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

A group of freshmen in an orthodox college are introduced in a world of cons, pleasure and money, but they soon discover that's not the way one's life should be lead.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on One Step Behind the Seraphim.

One Step Behind the Seraphim Cast

Stefan Iancu

Stefan Iancu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Step Behind the Seraphim

Vlad Ivanov

Vlad Ivanov headshot

Date of Birth:

4 August 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Step Behind the SeraphimThe Whistlers

Toto Dumitrescu

Toto Dumitrescu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Step Behind the Seraphim

Cristian Bota

Cristian Bota headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Step Behind the Seraphim

Iulia Alexandra Dinu

Iulia Alexandra Dinu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Step Behind the Seraphim

Ali Amir

Ali Amir headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Step Behind the Seraphim

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:01 24th October 2019