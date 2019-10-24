* × Change Settings

Moromete Family: On the Edge of Time

Romanian Film Festival Release Date

Monday 28th October 2019
Directed by:

Stere Gulea

Written by:

Stere Gulea and Marin Preda

Produced by:

Oana Giurgiu and Tudor Giurgiu

Starring:

Horatiu Malaele, Iosif Pastina, Dana Dogaru, Razvan Vasilescu, Gheorghe Visu and Oana Pellea

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Romanian

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A sequel to Romanian cinema's best-known family saga, Morometii (1987), the film continues the tale of Ilie Moromete and his family, this time focusing on his youngest son, Niculae. The entire world order of the village, where the most important thing is to own land and live as a peasant, changes with the Communist regime and their collectivization. The years 1945 to 1946 find Ilie Moromete aging, but still healthy. There are tensions between him and his second wife Catrina and Ilie's children from his first marriage. Niculae is the only one of the children who has gone to school. He's finished three high school years and stopped before the final year, because of the lack of money. What he wants most in this world is to finish his studies. He becomes a journalist and novelist and writes about the changing times he's seen.

Moromete Family: On the Edge of Time Cast

