Alice and the Mayor Alice et le maire

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 1st November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2020
new Alice and the Mayor poster
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Friday 1st November 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 15th November 2019.

Directed by:

Nicolas Pariser

Written by:

Nicolas Pariser

Produced by:

Emmanuel Agneray and Olivier Père

Starring:

Fabrice Luchini, Anaïs Demoustier, Nora Hamzawi, Léonie Simaga, Antoine Reinartz and Maud Wyler

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The mayor of Lyon, Paul Théraneau, is in a delicate position. After 30 years in politics, he is running out of ideas, feeling like an existential emptiness. To overcome this, Paul hires a young and brilliant philosopher, Alice Heimann. Then follows a dialogue between two diametrically opposed personalities who will turn their certainties upside down.

Reviews

Alice and the Mayor Cast

Fabrice Luchini

Fabrice Luchini headshot

Date of Birth:

1 November 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alice and the Mayor

Anaïs Demoustier

Anaïs Demoustier headshot

Date of Birth:

29 September 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alice and the Mayor

Nora Hamzawi

Nora Hamzawi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Non-fictionAlice and the Mayor

Léonie Simaga

Léonie Simaga headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alice and the Mayor

Antoine Reinartz

Antoine Reinartz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alice and the Mayor

Maud Wyler

Maud Wyler headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alice and the Mayor

