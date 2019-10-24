* × Change Settings

Slayer: The Repentless Killogy

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 4th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
?
new Slayer: The Repentless Killogy poster
Contains strong bloody violence and gory images. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

BJ McDonnell and Wayne Isham

Written by:

BJ McDonnell

Produced by:

Tom Araya, Ernie H. Gonzalez, Kerry King, Dana Marshall, Gerardo Martinez, Kristen Mulderig and Rick Sales

Starring:

Tom Araya, Paul Bostaph, Katelyn Brooke, Gary Holt, Kerry King and Danny Trejo

Genre:

Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Slayer: The Repentless Killogy is a short narrative film written and directed by BJ McDonnell. The film blends the music of Slayer with an uncompromising and unmissable, trilogy of music videos assembled as one chronological storyline.

Slayer: The Repentless Killogy Cast

Tom Araya

Tom Araya headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Slayer: The Repentless Killogy

Paul Bostaph

Paul Bostaph headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Slayer: The Repentless Killogy

Katelyn Brooke

Katelyn Brooke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Slayer: The Repentless Killogy

Gary Holt

Gary Holt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Slayer: The Repentless Killogy

Kerry King

Kerry King headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Slayer: The Repentless Killogy

Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo headshot

Date of Birth:

16 May 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Slayer: The Repentless KillogyBullets of Justice

