My Polish Honeymoon Lune de miel

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 7th November 2019
Directed by:

Élise Otzenberger

Written by:

Mathias Gavarry and Élise Otzenberger

Produced by:

Edouard Weil

Starring:

Judith Chemla, Arthur Igual, Brigitte Roüan, Isabelle Candelier, Antoine Chappey and André Wilms

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Anna and Adam, a young couple from Paris with Polish Jewish origins, leave for the first time of their lives in Poland. They were invited to commemorate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the destruction of the birth village community of Adam's grandfather. If Adam is not very excited about this trip, Anna is excited to discover the land that is also her grandmother's. Finally - from what little she knows. Here they are, looking for their origins in a journey full of surprises, during which they will not find exactly what they came for.

